Phoenix faces New Orleans, looks for 4th straight road win

Phoenix Suns (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits New Orleans looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Pelicans have gone 3-9 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.8 rebounds. Steven Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.8 boards.

The Suns are 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 111-86 on Dec. 29. Jae Crowder scored 21 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is averaging 23.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 22.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Paul is averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.9 points and five rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, seven steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47.1% shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Naji Marshall: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out (calf).

Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Dario Saric: out (health and safety protocols).