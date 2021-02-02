E. Kentucky tops Jacksonville St. 86-82 in OT

Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points and Eastern Kentucky won its ninth consecutive game by beating Jacksonville State 86-82 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Cooper Robb added 20 points for the Colonels and Michael Moreno scored 15 with seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (14-2, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Tariq Balogun added 11 points.

Tre King, the Colonels’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 18 points per game, scored just six on 3-of-14 shooting.

Kayne Henry scored a season-high 22 points for the Gamecocks (10-7, 6-5). Jalen Finch added 19 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Huffman scored 12.

