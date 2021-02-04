Sports

Anaheim takes on division foe San Jose

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (3-5-0, eighth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-5-2, fifth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim takes on San Jose in a matchup of West Division teams.

Anaheim went 9-10-2 in division action and 16-15-5 at home during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Ducks allowed 3.0 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.

San Jose went 11-11-1 in division play and 12-19-3 on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 2.6 goals and 4.5 assists per game last season.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: Derek Grant: day to day (upper-body).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).

  Comments  

Entertainment

Tampa Bay plays Detroit on 3-game win streak

February 04, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Boston visits Philadelphia following overtime victory

February 04, 2021 3:10 AM

News

Wednesday Sports in Brief

February 04, 2021 3:06 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service