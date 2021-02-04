VanVleet leads Toronto against Brooklyn after 54-point outing

Toronto Raptors (9-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays the Brooklyn Nets after Fred VanVleet scored 54 points in the Raptors' 123-108 victory over the Magic.

The Nets have gone 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is seventh in the NBA with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 3.5.

The Raptors are 1-2 in division games. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 110.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Nets and Raptors square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden leads the Nets with 8.2 rebounds and averages 24.1 points. Durant is averaging 25.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

VanVleet leads the Raptors scoring 20.4 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds. Norman Powell is averaging 16.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 127 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points on 46.9% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Iman Shumpert: day to day (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (calf).