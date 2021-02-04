Sports

Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (NY) 74-67

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Alex Morales had a career-high 27 points as Wagner defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-67 on Thursday.

Elijah Ford had 14 points and eight rebounds, and DeLonnie Hunt added 14 points and six rebounds for Wagner (3-5, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez had eight rebounds.

Travis Atson had 19 points for the Terriers (4-5, 4-4). Trey Quartlebaum added 13 points, Rob Higgins had 11 points, and Unique McLean had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee State 68-60

February 04, 2021 7:07 PM

Sports

MATCHDAY: Khedira back in Bundesliga; Lukaku chases goal 300

February 04, 2021 7:01 PM

Football

NFLPA’s DeMaurice Smith: No guarantee players get COVID-19 vaccines by 2021 season

Football

Grateful ex-teammates rooting for Brady

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service