Ottawa faces Montreal on 3-game home skid

Montreal Canadiens (7-2-2, second in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-8-1, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Montreal looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Senators are 2-8-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa is ninth in the Nhl with 30.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Canadiens are 7-2-2 against the rest of their division. Montreal has scored 46 goals and leads the NHL averaging 4.2 goals per game. Tyler Toffoli leads the team with nine.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle leads the Senators with four goals, adding two assists and totaling 6 points. Thomas Chabot has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Toffoli has 13 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling four assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has eight assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game with a .858 save percentage.

Canadiens: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (concussion).