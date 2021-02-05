Golden State visits Dallas after Oubre Jr.’s 40-point performance

Golden State Warriors (12-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-14, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays the Dallas Mavericks after Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 40 points in the Warriors' 147-116 win against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 4-9 against conference opponents. Dallas ranks last in the Western Conference shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 8-5 in Western Conference play. Golden State is seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown. Damion Lee leads the Warriors shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 45.9% and averaging 27.2 points. Doncic is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 27.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 28.2 points per game and shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, six steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 48.6% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 43.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Eric Paschall: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).