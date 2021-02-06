St. Louis hosts Arizona after Hoffman’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (4-5-1, sixth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-3-1, second in the West Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Arizona Coyotes after Mike Hoffman scored two goals in the Blues' 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

St. Louis finished 15-7-2 in division games and 23-7-5 at home a season ago. The Blues averaged 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists per game last season.

Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division play a season ago. The Coyotes scored 190 total goals last season, 41 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Bozak: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).