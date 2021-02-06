Seattle (7-7, 0-2) vs. Dixie St. (6-8, 2-5)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle seeks revenge on Dixie St. after dropping the first matchup in St. George. The teams last went at it on Feb. 5, when Seattle made just 11 free throws on 15 attempts while the Trailblazers hit 28 of 31 en route to a 77-76 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Dixie St.'s Cameron Gooden, Hunter Schofield and Jarod Greene have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Trailblazers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Darrion Trammell has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 37 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Dixie St. is 0-5 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Seattle is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Seattle has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 75.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has committed a turnover on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Redhawks have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25