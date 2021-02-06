Sports

Krutwig lifts Loyola of Chicago over Evansville 68-55

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Cameron Krutwig had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Loyola of Chicago won its ninth consecutive game, topping Evansville 68-55 on Saturday.

Keith Clemons had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (16-3, 11-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Noah Frederking had 15 points for the Purple Aces (8-9, 6-5). Evan Kuhlman added seven rebounds and five assists.

