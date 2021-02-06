Sports

Locure carries South Alabama over Coastal Carolina 70-66

The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala.

Tyreke Locure scored 22 points, tying his career high, as South Alabama edged past Coastal Carolina 70-66 on Saturday.

Michael Flowers added 20 points for the Jaguars (11-8, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference). John Pettway had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Tim Ceaser scored a career-high 22 points for the Chanticleers (12-6, 6-5). Tyrik Dixon added 14 points. Garrick Green had eight rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

No. 15 Creighton hangs on to beat Marquette 71-68

February 06, 2021 7:46 PM

Sports

St. John’s beats Providence for sixth straight win

February 06, 2021 7:46 PM

Sports

Jordan Spieth shoots 61, raises volume at Phoenix Open

February 06, 2021 7:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service