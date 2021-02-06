Sports

Jarrett leads Jackson St. past Alcorn St. 74-66

The Associated Press

LORMAN, Miss.

Tristan Jarrett had 21 points as Jackson State topped Alcorn State 74-66 on Saturday.

Jonas James had 19 points for Jackson State (5-5, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Cainan McClelland added 11 points. Ken Evans had 10 points. Jayveous McKinnis had eight points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks.

Troymain Crosby scored a season-high 25 points for the Braves (3-8, 3-3). Oddyst Walker added 10 points. Kurk Lee had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Key scores 31 to lift Indiana St. over N. Iowa 61-57

February 06, 2021 9:22 PM

Sports

Perry, Mahan lift Central Florida past Tulsa 65-58

February 06, 2021 9:20 PM

Sports

West, Taylor lead Marshall over Old Dominion 87-67

February 06, 2021 9:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service