Devoe leads Georgia Tech in 82-80 comeback over Notre Dame

Michael Devoe made back-to-back shots in the final 2:06 and scored 19 points to help Georgia Tech rally from a 17-point deficit for an 82-80 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Devoe scored 14 points and made all five of his field goal attempts in the second half. His short jumper gave the Yellow Jackets (9-6, 5-4 ACC) a one-point lead with 2:06 left and followed with another jumper for Georgia Tech's largest lead of the game at 82-79 with 1:25 left.

Jose Alvarado added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher scored 16 and Moses Wright had 12.

Notre Dame scored 14 straight points early in the game and led by 17 twice in the first half. The Irish went into the break with a 50-35 lead after shooting 19 of 29 (66%) from the field.

Georgia Tech opened the second half with a 14-4 run and completely erased the deficit on Alvarado’s layup that put the Yellow Jackets in front 65-64 with 9:24 left in the game.

Nate Laszewski had 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting with 4-of-6 from 3-point range for the Fighting Irish (7-10, 4-7). Juwan Durham scored 18 points, Prentiss Hubb had 15 points and 10 assists, and Dane Goodwin added 13 points.

Georgia Tech hosts No. 14 Virginia on Wednesday. Notre Dame visits Duke on Tuesday.