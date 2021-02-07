Alcorn State seeks revenge on Grambling St.

Grambling State (8-8, 6-3) vs. Alcorn State (3-8, 3-3)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State seeks revenge on Grambling State after dropping the first matchup in Grambling. The teams last played on Jan. 12, when the Tigers shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Alcorn State's shooters to just 38.9 percent en route to the five-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Alcorn State's Troymain Crosby has averaged 16.6 points while Tyree Corbett has put up 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Tigers, Cameron Christon has averaged 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while Trevell Cunningham has put up 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Braves have scored 68.2 points per game and allowed 64.7 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 60.2 points scored and 97 points given up per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CAMERON: Christon has connected on 36.6 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 74.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 8-1 when they exceed 65 points. The Braves are 0-8 when allowing 74 or more points and 3-0 when holding opponents below 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Tigers are 2-8 when scoring any fewer than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have averaged 21.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25