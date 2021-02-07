Oklahoma St. looks to sweep Kansas

Oklahoma State (12-5, 5-5) vs. Kansas (12-7, 6-5)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas seeks revenge on Oklahoma State after dropping the first matchup in Stillwater. The teams last played on Jan. 12, when the Cowboys shot 45.5 percent from the field and went 9 for 21 from 3-point territory on the way to a 75-70 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Cowboys. Isaac Likekele is also a big contributor, putting up 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Jayhawks have been led by Jalen Wilson, who is averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Jayhawks have allowed just 68.1 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 71.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Kansas is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 12-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jayhawks are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 0-7 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Cowboys are 8-0 when converting on at least 71 percent of its free throws and 4-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State is rated second among Big 12 teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.

