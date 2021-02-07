UAPB looks to end streak vs Alabama A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-15, 2-7) vs. Alabama A&M (5-2, 3-2)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M looks to extend Arkansas-Pine Bluff's conference losing streak to eight games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's last SWAC win came against the Alabama State Hornets 91-82 on Jan. 9. Alabama A&M is coming off a 93-58 home win against Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Alabama A&M's Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.7 points and 7.1 rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 16.7 points. For the Golden Lions, Shaun Doss Jr. has averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Joshuwan Johnson has put up 11.3 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Lions have scored 65.6 points per game and allowed 72.6 points per game across nine conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 56.7 points scored and 87.9 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 29.1 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 67 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Alabama A&M is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Alabama A&M defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.7 percent, the 25th-lowest mark in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed opponents to shoot 48.8 percent through 18 games (ranking the Golden Lions 339th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25