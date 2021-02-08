Jets visit the Flames after Appleton’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (7-3-1, third in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-5-1, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits the Calgary Flames after Mason Appleton scored two goals in the Jets' 4-1 victory over the Flames.

The Flames are 5-5-1 against division opponents. Calgary has given up eight power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent chances.

The Jets are 7-3-1 against opponents in the North Division. Winnipeg has scored 39 goals and ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with seven.

The Jets takes on the Flames for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 13 points, scoring seven goals and registering six assists. Elias Lindholm has eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Mark Scheifele has 14 total points while scoring five goals and totaling nine assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Jets: Jansen Harkins: day to day (lower body).