Philadelphia puts road win streak on the line against Washington

Philadelphia Flyers (8-3-2, second in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-3-3, third in the East Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Washington aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Capitals are 6-3-3 in division games. Washington leads the Nhl with 5.9 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom averaging 0.9.

The Flyers are 8-3-2 against East Division opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by James van Riemsdyk with seven.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Backstrom leads the Capitals with 11 assists and has 17 points this season. Tom Wilson has six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Ivan Provorov leads the Flyers with a plus-six in 13 games this season. van Riemsdyk has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Jakub Vrana: out (covid protocol), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (face).

Flyers: Travis Sanheim: day to day (undisclosed).