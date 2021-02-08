Lillard and the Trail Blazers face the Magic

Orlando Magic (9-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Orlando Magic. Lillard ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 29.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 5-5 at home. Portland is second in the Western Conference scoring 114.9 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Magic are 4-7 on the road. Orlando allows 112.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers and Magic meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 29.1 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Enes Kanter is averaging 13.3 rebounds and 13.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Nikola Vucevic has shot 48.2% and is averaging 23.1 points for the Magic. James Ennis III is shooting 52.8% and averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 18 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 49.5% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: day to day (knee), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (back), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).