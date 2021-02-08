Sports

Youngstown St. faces Rochester (MI)

The Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Rochester (MI) vs. Youngstown State (10-10)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins will be taking on the Warriors of Division III Rochester (MI). Youngstown State is coming off a 70-66 overtime road win against Robert Morris in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Youngstown State's Naz Bohannon, Michael Akuchie and Garrett Covington have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Penguins points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Naz Bohannon has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Penguins put up 66.1 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

LIU Brooklyn looks to sweep St. Francis

February 08, 2021 6:31 AM

Football

Tom Krasovic: San Diego-John Lynch connection was strong when Hall of Fame came for ex-safety

Football

Deantae Prince: The NFL says it wants to help marginalized people. It can start by holding Chad Wheeler accountable and showing respect to Black women and victims of domestic violence.

Basketball

Rod Beard: Derrick Rose’s trade from Pistons to Knicks should leave everyone happy

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service