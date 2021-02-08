LIU Brooklyn looks to sweep St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (4-6, 4-5) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (6-5, 6-5)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Long Island-Brooklyn after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last went at it on Jan. 30, when St. Francis (NY) made just four 3-pointers on 17 attempts while the Sharks went 16 for 28 from deep en route to the 14-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Eral Penn, Ty Flowers and Virshon Cotton have combined to account for 57 percent of Long Island-Brooklyn's scoring this season and 62 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For St. Francis (NY), Travis Atson, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have scored 50 percent of the team's points this season.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Sharks have scored 74.7 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 38.1 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Sharks are 1-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sharks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 53 of 83 field goals (63.9 percent) over its past three games while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 39 of 86 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Sharks have averaged 22.9 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25