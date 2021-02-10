Winnipeg hosts Ottawa after Ehlers’ 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (2-11-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-4-1, fourth in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Ottawa Senators after Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the Jets' 3-2 loss to the Flames.

The Jets are 7-4-1 against opponents from the North Division. Winnipeg ranks fifth in the league averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele with 0.8.

The Senators are 2-11-1 in division matchups. Ottawa is 31st in the league with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.2 goals.

Winnipeg defeated Ottawa 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 23. Andrew Copp scored two goals for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 10 assists and has 15 points this season. Ehlers has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 8 points, scoring three goals and adding five assists. Tim Stutzle has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Senators: 1-9-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with a .866 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Jansen Harkins: day to day (lower body).

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (undisclosed).