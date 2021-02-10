Miami faces Houston on 3-game win streak

Miami Heat (10-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-13, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Houston.

The Rockets are 5-5 on their home court. Houston averages 43.8 rebounds per game and is 5-2 when winning the rebound battle.

The Heat are 3-7 on the road. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 110.1 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Rockets and Heat meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall leads the Rockets with 6.0 assists and scores 19.2 points per game. Sterling Brown is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 18.8 points and is adding 6.9 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, eight steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.3% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 42 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 44.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

Heat: Avery Bradley: out (calf), Chris Silva: out (hip), Maurice Harkless: out (thigh), Goran Dragic: out (ankle), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).