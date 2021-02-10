Arizona looks for home win vs Oregon State

Oregon State (10-8, 7-6) vs. Arizona (13-6, 7-6)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its seventh straight win over Oregon State at McKale Memorial Center. The last victory for the Beavers at Arizona was a 63-55 win on Feb. 13, 2010.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Oregon State has depended on senior leadership this year while Arizona has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Beavers, seniors Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's total scoring. On the other hand, freshmen James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin have combined to account for 49 percent of Arizona's scoring this season and 57 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Akinjo has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last five games. Akinjo has accounted for 23 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Arizona is a sterling 13-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.3 percent or less. The Wildcats are 0-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

COLD SPELL: Oregon State has lost its last three road games, scoring 54.3 points, while allowing 70 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 24.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25