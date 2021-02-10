Warren, Hampton host Presbyterian

Presbyterian (5-11, 3-9) vs. Hampton (8-9, 7-5)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rayshon Harrison and Presbyterian will take on Davion Warren and Hampton. The freshman Harrison has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Warren, a senior, is averaging 26.4 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Hampton's Warren has averaged 22.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals while Russell Dean has put up 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists. For the Blue Hose, Harrison has averaged 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Pirates have given up only 72.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Warren has directly created 54 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pirates are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 66 points. The Blue Hose are 0-8 when allowing 71 or more points and 5-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Pirates are 2-9 when opponents score more than 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25