Murray State looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

The Associated Press

MURRAY, Ky.

Southeast Missouri (7-12, 5-8) vs. Murray State (9-9, 6-7)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. In its last seven wins against the Redhawks, Murray State has won by an average of 18 points. Southeast Missouri's last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2017, an 82-69 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Redhawks are led by Chris Harris and DQ Nicholas. Harris has averaged 12.8 points while Nicholas has accounted for 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Racers have been led by juniors KJ Williams and Tevin Brown, who have combined to score 28.4 points per outing.CLUTCH CHRIS: Harris has connected on 29.2 percent of the 96 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Murray State is 0-8 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Redhawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Racers. Murray State has 48 assists on 78 field goals (61.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Southeast Missouri has assists on 38 of 60 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted 23.2 free throws per game this season, the 19th-highest rate in the country. Murray State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.6 foul shots per game (ranked 278th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

