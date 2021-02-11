Bellarmine looks to extend streak vs North Alabama

Bellarmine (11-5, 8-2) vs. North Alabama (10-6, 6-4)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine looks for its ninth straight conference win against North Alabama. Bellarmine's last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 65-58 on Jan. 9. North Alabama lost 69-60 on the road to Florida Gulf Coast in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: North Alabama's Mervin James, Payton Youngblood and C.J. Brim have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 33 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lions have scored 71.4 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 54.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Pedro Bradshaw has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last five games. He's also converted 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Bellarmine has won its last four road games, scoring 80.5 points and allowing 67.3 points during those contests. North Alabama has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. North Alabama has an assist on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) across its past three games while Bellarmine has assists on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Bellarmine and North Alabama are ranked at the top of the Atlantic Sun when it comes to scoring. The Knights are ranked second in the conference with 74.1 points per game while the Lions are first with 75.6 per game.

