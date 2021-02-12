Fresno State looks for road win vs Air Force

Fresno State (8-7, 6-7) vs. Air Force (4-15, 2-13)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its third straight win over Air Force at Clune Arena. Air Force's last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Jan. 11, 2017.

SQUAD LEADERS: Air Force's A.J. Walker has averaged 15.6 points while Chris Joyce has put up 10.9 points. For the Bulldogs, Orlando Robinson has averaged 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 12.1 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Walker has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Air Force field goals over the last three games. Walker has accounted for 21 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Fresno State is 0-7 when it allows at least 69 points and 8-0 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Fresno State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 0-7 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MWC team. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25