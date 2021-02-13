Boston faces New York, seeks 6th straight road win

Boston Bruins (10-1-2, first in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (5-4-3, fourth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road against New York looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Islanders have gone 5-4-3 against division opponents. New York has converted on 19.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring eight power-play goals.

The Bruins are 10-1-2 against opponents in the East Division. Boston averages 11.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 21 total minutes.

New York took down Boston 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 13 total points for the Islanders, five goals and eight assists. Noah Dobson has four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with eight goals and has 16 points. Patrice Bergeron has 14 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Bruins: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).