NMSU seeks revenge on Seattle

New Mexico State (4-5, 1-4) vs. Seattle (9-7, 2-2)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle goes for the season sweep over New Mexico State after winning the previous matchup in Seattle. The teams last played on Feb. 12, when the Redhawks outshot New Mexico State 51.7 percent to 42.9 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to an 83-72 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The prolific Darrion Trammell has averaged 19.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Redhawks. Emeka Udenyi has paired with Trammell and is producing 7.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Donnie Tillman, who is averaging 12.5 points and seven rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Redhawks have scored 82 points per game against WAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Trammell has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Trammell has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Seattle is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has lost its last four road games, scoring 62.5 points, while allowing 71 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-best rate in the country. The New Mexico State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

