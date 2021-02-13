UCF looks to sweep Cincy

Central Florida (6-10, 4-9) vs. Cincinnati (6-7, 4-4)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida goes for the season sweep over Cincinnati after winning the previous matchup in Orlando. The teams last played each other on Dec. 22, when the Knights created 19 Cincinnati turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times on the way to a five-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Central Florida's Brandon Mahan, Darius Perry and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Perry has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Central Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bearcats are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 6-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Knights are 0-6 when allowing 75 or more points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: The Bearcats are 5-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 1-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Knights are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 1-10 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is rated second in the AAC with an average of 71.6 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25