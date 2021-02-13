UMass Lowell looks to sweep Albany

UMass Lowell (8-9, 7-6) vs. Albany (4-7, 4-5)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell goes for the season sweep over Albany after winning the previous matchup in Albany. The teams last played on Feb. 12, when the River Hawks shot 60.4 percent from the field while limiting Albany's shooters to just 43.1 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Albany's Antonio Rizzuto, Kellon Taylor and Chuck Champion have combined to account for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Great Danes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bryce Daley has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all UMass Lowell field goals over the last three games. Daley has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UMass Lowell is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The River Hawks are 1-9 when scoring any fewer than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 69.6 points per game. The Great Danes have averaged 76.8 points per game over their last five games.

