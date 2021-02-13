NJIT looks to sweep Hartford

NJIT (7-8, 6-7) vs. Hartford (10-8, 7-6)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford seeks revenge on NJIT after dropping the first matchup in West Hartford. The teams last played on Feb. 13, when the Highlanders shot 51 percent from the field while holding Hartford's shooters to just 37.9 percent on the way to the 67-57 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Zach Cooks is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Highlanders. Dylan O'Hearn is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points per game. The Hawks have been led by Austin Williams, who is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Traci Carter has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 10 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. Hartford has 39 assists on 63 field goals (61.9 percent) across its past three outings while NJIT has assists on 31 of 78 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all America East teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25