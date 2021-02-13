Sports

Jackson scores 20 to carry UTSA past FAU 86-75

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Jhivvan Jackson had 20 points as UTSA got past Florida Atlantic 86-75 on Saturday.

Eric Parrish had 15 points for UTSA (12-9, 8-6 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win. Keaton Wallace added 14 points. Erik Czumbel had 11 points.

Kenan Blackshear had 15 points for the Owls (8-9, 3-5). Karlis Silins added 15 points and nine rebounds. Nicholas Boyd had 11 points.

The Roadrunners improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. UTSA defeated Florida Atlantic 84-80 on Friday.

