Nicholas leads Texas Southern past Grambling St. 75-73

The Associated Press

GRAMBLING, La.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Jordan Gilliam made a jumper with three seconds left to lead Texas Southern to a 75-73 win over Grambling State on Saturday.

Gilliam had 18 points, nine assists and three blocks for Texas Southern (7-7, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Justin Hopkins added 15 points. Michael Weathers had six rebounds.

Prince Moss had 15 points for Grambling State (9-9, 7-4), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Trevell Cunningham added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Tra’Michael Moton had 13 points and six assists.

Texas Southern evened the season series against Grambling State with the win. Grambling State defeated Texas Southern 78-72 on Jan. 16.

