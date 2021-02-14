Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets following shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-3-0, third in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Carolina after the Hurricanes beat Dallas 4-3 in a shootout.

The Hurricanes are 9-3-0 against Central Division opponents. Carolina is ninth in the Nhl recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 7-5-4 against Central Division teams. Columbus ranks 14th in the Nhl with 28.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last matchup on Feb. 8, Columbus won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Staal leads the Hurricanes with eight assists and has 12 points this season. Vincent Trocheck has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 12 points, scoring five goals and registering seven assists. Seth Jones has six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).

Blue Jackets: None listed.