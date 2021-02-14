Atlanta takes on New York on 3-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (11-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (13-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the matchup against New York after losing three games in a row.

The Knicks have gone 9-9 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 9.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 113-108 on Jan. 4. Julius Randle scored 28 points to help lead New York to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 46.9% and averaging 22.4 points. Derrick Rose is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games for New York.

Capela leads the Hawks with 13.9 rebounds and averages 13.8 points. John Collins is shooting 52.8% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points on 42.8% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 113.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, six steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Tony Snell: day to day (achilles), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (back).