Bucks face the Raptors on 3-game slide

Toronto Raptors (12-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (16-11, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into the matchup against Toronto as losers of three straight games.

The Bucks are 12-5 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the NBA with 26.5 assists per game. Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 6.0.

The Raptors are 9-7 in conference games. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference with 15.6 fast break points per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 3.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 115-108 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Middleton led Milwaukee with 24 points, and Norman Powell led Toronto with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Middleton leads the Bucks with 6.0 assists and scores 20.7 points per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.8 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 61.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Lowry is averaging 6.2 assists and 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 122.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, eight steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 46.4% shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (ankle), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (ankle), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (calf).