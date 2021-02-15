Leonard leads Los Angeles into matchup against Miami

Miami Heat (11-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (20-8, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers square off against the Miami Heat. Leonard currently ranks eighth in the league scoring 26.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 9-4 in home games. Los Angeles is 16-8 when giving up more than 100 points.

The Heat have gone 4-8 away from home. Miami is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 6.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 109-105 in the last meeting on Jan. 28. Nicolas Batum led LA with 18 points, and Tyler Herro led Miami with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is scoring 26.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 9.3 rebounds and averages 19.5 points. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 119.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.3% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 103.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 43.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (foot).

Heat: Chris Silva: day to day (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).