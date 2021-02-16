Phillies invite Odubel Herrera to camp, sign Jeff Mathis

Former All-Star center fielder Odubel Herrera was among 31 non-roster players the Philadelphia Phillies have invited to spring training.

Herrera, who will earn $10 million this season, hasn’t played for the Phillies since 2019 when he was suspended under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The charges against Herrera were dismissed but he was removed from the team’s 40-man roster last year and wasn’t part of the 60-player pool for the shortened season.

He will report to the team’s minor league mini-camp.

Catcher Jeff Mathis signed a minor league deal with the Phillies on Tuesday and will join the major league camp. Mathis batted .161 in 24 games for Texas last season.

Other non-roster players invited to major league spring training include: pitchers Neftalí Feliz, Brandon Kintzler, Bryan Mitchell, Iván Nova, Héctor Rondón and Michael Ynoa; catchers Christian Bethancourt and Rodolfo Durán; infielder Ronald Torreyes and outfielders Travis Jankowski and Matt Joyce.