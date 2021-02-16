Sports

St. Francis (N.Y.) defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75

The Associated Press

TEANECK, N.J.

Unique McLean scored a career-high 25 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75 on Tuesday night.

Chauncey Hawkins added 22 points and six assists for for St. Francis (6-8, 6-7 Northeast Conference). Travis Atson had 19 points. Vuk Stevanic had six of the Terriers' season-high 20 assists.

Brandon Rush scored a career-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds for the Knights (7-12, 6-7). Jahlil Jenkins added 16 points. Elyjah Williams had 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

