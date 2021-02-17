Arizona hosts Los Angeles following shutout victory

Los Angeles Kings (5-6-3, sixth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2, fourth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the Los Angeles Kings after the Coyotes shut out St. Louis 1-0. Darcy Kuemper earned the victory in the net for Arizona after collecting 24 saves.

The Coyotes are 7-6-2 against the rest of their division. Arizona has surrendered eight power-play goals, killing 84.6% of opponent opportunities.

The Kings are 5-6-3 in division games. Los Angeles has given up seven power-play goals, stopping 84.8% of opponent opportunities.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Dvorak leads the Coyotes with seven goals, adding six assists and totaling 13 points. Nick Schmaltz has five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Dustin Brown leads the Kings with seven goals and has 13 points. Anze Kopitar has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Niklas Hjalmarsson: out (upper body).

Kings: None listed.