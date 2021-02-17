All French rugby players return negative tests for COVID-19

French team coach Fabien Galthie arrives before the start of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Brian Lawless, Pool via AP) AP

Every player on France's national rugby team has tested negative for the coronavirus and has been authorized to go home after coach Fabien Galthie returned a positive result, the country's rugby federation said Wednesday.

The players were tested on Tuesday evening following Galthie's positive result. They will be allowed to leave France's training camp but will need to stay in isolation.

Another staff member, William Servat, returned a positive test, bringing to three the number of positive cases within the squad, the federation said.

Further tests will be carried out at Marcoussis on Friday and Sunday when players return to the training center.

France’s next game in the Six Nations tournament is against Scotland on Feb. 28. Les Tricolores opened with two straight wins, beating Italy and Ireland.

The squad for the game against Scotland will be announced on Wednesday.