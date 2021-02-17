Vermont looks to extend streak vs UMBC

Vermont (9-3, 9-3) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (13-4, 9-3)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its eighth straight conference win against Maryland-Baltimore County. Vermont's last America East loss came against the Albany Great Danes 63-62 on Jan. 2. Maryland-Baltimore County is coming off a 60-48 win at Stony Brook on Feb. 8.

SENIOR STUDS: Maryland-Baltimore County has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Horvath, R.J. Eytle-Rock, Daniel Akin and Darnell Rogers have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 60 percent of all Retrievers points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Catamounts have scored 63.2 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed over zero non-conference games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Ryan Davis has connected on 43.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last five games. He's also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Retrievers are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 2-4 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Catamounts are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent or worse, and 0-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has won its last three road games, scoring 74 points, while allowing 52.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 18th-lowest figure in the country. The Maryland-Baltimore County offense has put up just 69.2 points through 17 games (ranked 225th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25