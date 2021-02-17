Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-12, 6-8) vs. Austin Peay (13-9, 9-7)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. In its last 12 wins against the Cougars, Austin Peay has won by an average of 12 points. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2015, a 69-65 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Terry Taylor has averaged a double-double with 22 points and 11.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Governors. Carlos Paez has paired with Taylor and is maintaining an average of 8.8 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Cougars are led by Mike Adewunmi, who is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Adewunmi has connected on 39.5 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 69.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 3-12 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. Austin Peay is 12-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 1-9 whenever teams score more than 71 on the Governors.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has turned the ball over on 23.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 336th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25