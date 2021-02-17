Reliever Curtiss acquired by Marlins from Rays for prospect

FILE - Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher John Curtiss throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Right-handed reliever John Curtiss was traded Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) AP

Right-handed reliever John Curtiss was traded Wednesday by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards.

Curtiss went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 17 games last year. He had a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings in the postseason for the American League champions.

Curtiss also has pitched for the Angels and Twins, and he has a 3,83 career ERA. He further strengthens the bullpen for the Marlins, who earlier added left-hander Ross Detwiler and right-handers Dylan Floro, Anthony Bass and Adam Cimber.

Edwards was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2019. He hit .281 with nine homers in 73 games in the low minors that year.