Garza, Wieskamp help No. 11 Iowa beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62

Iowa's Luka Garza celebrates a basket against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) AP

Luka Garza scored 30 points, Joe Wieskamp had 17 and No. 11 Iowa pulled away to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62 on Thursday night.

Garza raised his nation-leading average to 24.7 points, making 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and grabbing eight rebounds. Freshman Keegan Murray had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten).

Micah Potter had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (15-8, 9-7), Brad Davison added 15 points and D’Mitrik Trice 11. The Badgers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Down 16 early in the second half, Wisconsin pulled to 49-46 on Brad Davison’s 3-pointer with 9:17 remaining. Iowa hit seven consecutive shots to regain control, extending the lead to 68-54 when Garza worked underneath for a layup.

Wisconsin hit just 4 of its first 30 shots, including an astonishing 1 of 18 inside the arc, as Iowa opened a 25-13 lead on Weiskamp’s 3-pointer with 7:18 left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes remained in fourth place in the Big Ten. The top four teams get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin: After an 8-1 start, the Badgers have been wildly inconsistent. They have not won consecutive games since beating Indiana 80-73 in double overtime Jan. 7.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Penn State on Sunday.

Wisconsin: At Northwestern on Sunday.