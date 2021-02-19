Arizona hosts Los Angeles after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (6-6-3, fifth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-6-3, fourth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Arizona Coyotes after the Kings knocked off Arizona 3-2 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 7-6-3 against division opponents. Arizona has given up eight power-play goals, killing 85.5% of opponent chances.

The Kings are 6-6-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has converted on 23.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland has 15 total points for the Coyotes, seven goals and eight assists. Nick Schmaltz has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anze Kopitar has 19 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 15 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Kings: None listed.