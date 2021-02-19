Sports

Tigers agree to minor league deal with Peralta

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The Tigers have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Wily Peralta.

Detroit said Friday that Peralta will receive an invite to major league spring training.

The 31-year-old Peralta hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2019, when he was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Kansas City. He had 14 saves for the Royals the year before that.

Detroit general manager Al Avila said earlier in the week that the Tigers were still looking to add more pitching, and that at least one more starter would be ideal. Peralta has made 120 big league starts, although his most recent one was in 2017 with Milwaukee.

  Comments  

Sports

NCAA grants referral of Louisville infractions case to IARP

February 19, 2021 3:39 PM

Entertainment

Bradley, Valpo meet in conference play

February 19, 2021 3:31 PM

Sports

Penn, Drake host S. Illinois

February 19, 2021 3:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service