Sports

Rockets-Pacers game postponed because of Texas storm

The Associated Press

Nancy Wilson sits on her porch after returning from a water distribution site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Houston. Wilson does not have full running water. The city remains under a boil water notice and many residents lack water at home due to frozen or broken pipes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Nancy Wilson sits on her porch after returning from a water distribution site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Houston. Wilson does not have full running water. The city remains under a boil water notice and many residents lack water at home due to frozen or broken pipes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip AP
HOUSTON

The game between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was postponed because of continued utility shortages in the area from this week’s winter storm.

It’s the second straight home postponement for the Rockets. Friday’s game against Dallas was called off on Thursday.

The team said the decision was made after discussions with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the NBA.

No makeup date for either game has been set.

  Comments  

Sports

Ski Report

February 19, 2021 5:12 PM

Sports

Ski Report

February 19, 2021 5:12 PM

Sports

Iglesias’ penalty gives Betis 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga

February 19, 2021 5:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service